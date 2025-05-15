Gold prices edged up on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar and weak U.S. economic data, while Russian President Vladimir Putin's failure to attend peace talks drove some safe-haven buying.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $3,200.74 an ounce by 1046 ET (14:46 GMT) after hitting a more than one-month low earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures added 0.5% to $3,203.80.

The dollar index slipped 0.1%, making dollar-priced gold cheaper for overseas currency holders.

Data showed U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in April, while retail sales growth slowed. Earlier this week, a report showed consumer prices rose less than expected in April.

Markets are pricing the Federal Reserve to cut rates by September. Lower interest rates help increase bullion's attractiveness as it is a non-yielding asset.

Thursday's data creates more room for the Fed to cut rates, with a more dovish expectation building in the market, said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

"Putin not attending the peace talks in Turkey dims expectations of progress towards a peace deal, which I think is helping to underpin gold prices today," Grant added.

Putin sent a second-tier team of negotiators to hold peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey, spurning Kyiv's challenge to go there in person to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Analysts say investors remain cautious as global trade tensions continue, although the U.S. and China have agreed to a temporary tariff deal for 90 days.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $32.26 an ounce, palladium was up 1% to $986.15 and platinum added 1.4% to $964.32.

The palladium market, which was in a deficit in 2012-2024, will move into balance this year, with demand falling due to lower production of gasoline vehicles and increased recycling in China, Johnson Matthey said.

