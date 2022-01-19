BOSTON: Citigroup Inc on Wednesday laid out goals to cut client emissions that included a rare "absolute reduction" target for companies in the energy sector.

Citi said in a report it aims to cut the emissions financed by its energy portfolio by 29% by 2030. Other banks have focused on cutting clients' "emissions intensity," a measure of emissions relative to output that climate activists have said does not go far enough.

