RIYADH: Chinese automotive firm, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. will install solar photovoltaic cells on the roofs of all its plants in the upcoming two years amid green push.

The firm, which is the largest carmaker in the country, wishes to cut carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2025, Bloomberg reported, citing Gong Jin, CEO of Geely JoiNet Energy Co. — the division accountable for transforming the carmaker's production hubs into more sustainable ones.

The division is also planning for the commencement of carbon trading within a year, with an estimated revenue from that move of around 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) annually in three years time.

The solar panel installations in two specific plants located in Xi’an and Ningbo cities respectively will aid the firm in cutting a total of 60,000 tons on a yearly basis.

This falls in line with China’s 2060 carbon neutrality goals which has encouraged businesses from various industries to search for green power generation sources.

Carmakers have allocated billions of dollars in technology to help lessen manufacturing emissions which represent from 75 to 85 percent of total emissions.

China saw a record number of rooftop solar panels installed in 2021, adding 29 gigawatts to the country’s energy capacity.