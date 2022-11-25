SHARJAH, 24th November, 2022 (WAM) -- The 'UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo' kicked off today at the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

More than 100 Chinese factories and companies specialised in the production and manufacture of tyres, auto parts, equipment and accessories, as well as a host of prominent Chinese brands and suppliers, are taking part in the expo.

The event, which is organised by Everest International Expo and will run until 26th November, was inaugurated by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in Sharjah, in the presence of Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, and Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah City Municipal Council, in addition to board members of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah.

Also present were Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Yousaf Fa, CEO of SCO Everest (Qingdao) International Expo Pvt. Ltd, as well as a number of representatives of sponsoring companies.

The attendees toured the exhibition and saw its pavilions, display stands, the latest auto parts and accessories, tire and battery products, auto electronics and maintenance equipment. They also listened to explanations from technicians and experts about the cutting-edge car technologies and the state-of-the-art smart solutions and innovations in the spare parts industry.

Al Owais pointed out that hosting this important event at the Expo Centre Sharjah is part of its diverse and rich agenda, through which they seek to include all economic sectors, indicating that the organisation of this event in Sharjah leans on the strong economic relations between the UAE and the People's Republic of China, which constitute a unique model of cooperation.

Al Owais underlined the importance of the UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo, as it forms an important platform to enhance commercial communication and learn more about what is new in the tyres and spare parts industry, stressing the Chamber’s keenness to continue supporting the exhibition so that it will be the first choice for vehicle service brands, buyers and merchants from the region, and be an annual event on the ECS agenda showcasing the latest Chinese innovations, and bring together the best names in the automobile industry to cooperate and develop opportunities for economic and trade exchange.

The event, which will continue to receive visitors on Friday and Saturday from 10:00 to 19:00, showcases a wide range of spare parts, accessories, workshop equipment, body repairs and care tools, gearboxes and vehicle safety and security equipment.



