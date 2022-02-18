HONG KONG- China regrets the European Union had decided to mount a legal challenge against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.

The EU filed a challenge over what it says is a Chinese failure to allow European companies to protect their patents for telecoms technology.

In reponse to questions regarding the EU's challenge in the WTO, the ministry said in a statement it has always upheld the multilateral trading system, and will resolutely safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.

