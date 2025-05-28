The Swiss government wants to resolve customs issues with the United States and has agreed a draft negotiating mandate on trade and economic topics to be sent to foreign policy committees and the cantons, it said on Wednesday.

It also said it does not expect an economic slump as a result of U.S. tariffs policy although exporters and their suppliers are affected, and the government has decided to stick to its programme of compensation for short-time work.

"Further developments are still unclear," said the Federal Council in a statement, adding the global slowdown was having a dampening effect on the Swiss economy.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)