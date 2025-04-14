Muscat: The bilateral relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of the Netherlands reflect significant diplomatic importance, demonstrating mutual and profound respect, as well as a shared commitment between the two friendly nations. These ties are reinforced by advanced bilateral cooperation covering diverse fields, which both sides are working to expand further.

The state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Kingdom of the Netherlands underscores the depth of the relationship and shared priorities, particularly in trade, investment, sustainable development, and close collaboration for the benefit and stability of the international community.

The volume of trade between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of the Netherlands has seen notable growth in recent years, reaching OMR181,272,683 (approximately $471.5 million) in 2024.

Oman’s exports to the Netherlands last year (2024) amounted to OMR41,441,629 while total imports from the Netherlands reached OMR125,871,705.

Oman’s key exports to the Netherlands in 2024 included base metals and their products, while machinery, electrical equipment, and related goods topped the list of imports from the Netherlands.

Preliminary foreign investments from the Netherlands into Oman amounted to OMR390.5 million by the end of 2024, while Omani investments in the Netherlands reached OMR278.3 million by the end of 2023.

The number of Dutch visitors to Oman in 2024 reached 18,207.

Meanwhile, the total number of registered companies with Dutch participation in Oman stood at 155 by the end of 2024, with a total investment value exceeding OMR147,637,000.

Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Salim Al Harthy, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, stated that the official relations between the two friendly nations date back to 1670, when the Netherlands established an office in Muscat during the reign of Imam Sultan bin Saif to strengthen bilateral ties. Since then, the two friendly peoples have extended bonds of friendship, cooperation, and trade for their mutual benefit, maintaining peaceful relations free from conflicts and wars.

He added that contemporary diplomatic representation began with the Netherlands opening a non-resident mission in Oman in 1972, followed by the establishment of an embassy in Muscat in 1982. In 1990, Oman opened its embassy in The Hague.

He explained that bilateral relations have advanced across political, economic, cultural, and other fields since His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik assumed power. His Majesty’s directives and "Oman Vision 2040" have emphasized economic diplomacy, with both nations exploring investment opportunities through official delegations and private sector engagement.

The ambassador noted that the state visit of His Majesty the Sultan to the Netherlands will lay the foundation for a strong and enduring strategic partnership, significantly benefiting both nations. Preparations have focused on enhancing cooperation in political, economic, technological, logistical, educational, cultural, and tourism sectors.

He affirmed that both sides are exploring the possibility of signing joint agreements and memoranda of understanding. His Majesty’s state visit will serve as a cornerstone for lasting and robust relations, leveraging both nations’ strategic locations, maritime heritage, and historical ties to reposition Oman and the Netherlands as major hubs for trade redistribution—facilitating the flow of Asian and African goods to Europe via Oman and European and American products to Oman via the Netherlands.

He highlighted the broad and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade and economy. The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion is actively developing economic collaboration and exploring investment opportunities, while Oman’s embassy in the Netherlands works to facilitate and promote these efforts.

He noted cooperation in oil and gas, water management, agricultural products, logistics, ports, technology, innovation, and renewable energy, including green hydrogen.

Regarding tourism, the ambassador mentioned Oman’s participation in the Dutch Travel Week in 2024 and 2025, as well as hosting prominent Dutch athletes in the Governorate of Dhofar, who later promoted Oman through media and social platforms. The popular Dutch TV program “Wie is de Mol” also featured Oman, reaching a wide audience.

He added that the Dutch Tourism Association held its 2024 annual conference in Oman, attended by over 200 Dutch companies. Oman’s embassy in the Netherlands annually participates in the Embassy Festival, attracting 70,000 visitors and showcasing Omani products, cuisine, and tourist attractions.

The ambassador emphasized the Netherlands’ status as a knowledge and technology leader and the EU’s third-largest economy, offering diverse cooperation opportunities. Oman looks forward to building a broad strategic partnership and has established an annual political consultation committee to discuss bilateral matters and future collaboration plans.

On enhancing economic ties, the ambassador underscored Oman’s potential to encourage Dutch companies to establish regional branches, leveraging Oman’s competitive advantages—low energy costs, affordable labour, tax incentives, and strategic access to Middle Eastern markets.

He concluded that Dutch factories opening branches in Oman would benefit the Netherlands amid the global shift toward clean energy and hydrogen, positioning Oman as a key partner in sustainable development.

Stella Kloth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Sultanate of Oman, emphasized that the state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Netherlands holds special significance, as it builds upon a long history of cooperation between the two nations. The visit of former Queen Beatrix to Oman in 2012, along with various ministerial exchanges over the years, laid solid foundations for collaboration and reaffirmed the depth of bilateral relations and shared priorities in trade, investment, and sustainable development.

The ambassador added that Oman and the Netherlands share deep-rooted historical ties dating back to the 17th century—nearly 400 years—when Dutch East India Company ships first sailed through the Gulf of Oman, followed by Dutch traders arriving at Muttrah Port in 1624. In 1651, the Dutch ship “Concordia” visited Oman, marking the beginning of formal trade relations. These early exchanges established the groundwork for a lasting partnership built on maritime trade and economic cooperation.

She noted that today, the two nations are bound by a dynamic and evolving partnership, rooted in a shared maritime heritage, mutual reliance on international trade, and a joint commitment to dialogue and peace. This relationship continues to thrive, particularly in sustainable logistics, water management, and energy transition.

The ambassador highlighted that Dutch companies such as the Port of Rotterdam and Steinweg celebrated their 20th anniversaries in Oman last year, underscoring the enduring Dutch-Omani partnership. She stressed that bolstering commercial ties is crucial, as it enhances cultural exchange, fosters new partnerships, and solidifies both nations' positions on the bilateral relations map. This vision, she affirmed, is vital not only for diplomacy but also for expanding business opportunities and deepening collaboration across sectors.

She stated that Oman and the Netherlands enjoy a multifaceted partnership spanning key areas such as energy transition—particularly green hydrogen—as well as water management and sustainable logistics. The long-standing collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and Sohar Port and Freezone, alongside the presence of Dutch company APM Terminals in Salalah Port, reflects a shared commitment to strengthening global trade networks and supply chain resilience.

The ambassador added that expanding trade and investment requires building on solid foundations by encouraging partnerships, trade missions, and private-sector collaboration. Both Oman and the Netherlands possess strategic geographic advantages that can be leveraged to unlock new economic opportunities.

She explained, "Cooperation extends beyond economics to governance and knowledge exchange, which are pillars of bilateral relations. Partnerships between Dutch knowledge institutions and the Royal Academy for Management (RAM) contribute to institutional ties and expertise sharing—essential for long-term development."

The ambassador noted that broadening cultural and educational exchanges deepens people-to-people bonds and ensures sustained collaboration across all fields. By continuing to invest in these partnerships, Oman and the Netherlands can drive innovation and contribute to a more sustainable and interconnected world.

She remarked, "A key aspect of this partnership is our shared belief in multilateral cooperation. Both nations recognize that the greatest challenges—whether geopolitical, climate-related, economic resilience, or sustainable development—cannot be tackled alone but through active engagement in international frameworks and a commitment to a rules-based global order that fosters stability and progress."

The ambassador highlighted successful areas of cooperation, including energy transition and the signing of a green hydrogen MoU at COP27. She emphasized that this agreement is not merely symbolic but lays the groundwork for tangible action, such as developing green hydrogen corridors between Oman and Europe to boost trade, drive innovation, and advance global sustainable development goals.

Regarding education and culture, both countries aim to enhance academic and cultural exchanges through student programs and joint events. Currently, 61 Omani students are pursuing their studies in the Netherlands—5 in postgraduate programs and 56 in undergraduate studies. Oman has also established the Sultan of Oman Chair for Oriental Studies and another Chair for Water Management, while the Omani Village in Nijmegen stands as a shining example of Omani heritage.

