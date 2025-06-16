Tashkent, Uzbekistan – Oman and Uzbekistan have signed agreements to expand air transport rights and strengthen logistical cooperation, aiming to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The accords were reached during the fifth session of the Omani-Uzbek Joint Committee held in Tashkent on Friday. Both sides agreed to increase operating rights for airlines, support the re-export of Uzbek products through Omani ports, and enhance cooperation in scientific research and innovation. They also pledged to facilitate exchanges between their chambers of commerce and business delegations.

The Omani delegation was led by H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, accompanied by H E Wafa bint Jabr al Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to Uzbekistan. The Uzbek side was headed by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Talks covered ways to deepen economic and trade relations and expand collaboration in sectors including energy, agriculture, higher education, tourism and culture. Both sides emphasised stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors.

During his visit, H E Yousef met Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technology of Uzbekistan, and discussed investment opportunities and trade challenges with Uzbek businessmen. He also attended roundtable meetings where investors from both countries reviewed available projects.

Omar al Harthy, Senior Investment Analyst at the ministry, delivered a presentation on ‘Invest in Oman’, highlighting incentives for foreign investors.

The Omani delegation held further meetings with representatives of the electronic payment technology, textiles and e-commerce sectors.

H E Yousef also met Bakhtiar Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, to review existing bilateral agreements and discuss updating them in line with current priorities.

The delegation visited the International Exhibition Centre, meeting companies in innovation and industrial technology and viewing new projects by Uzbek institutions.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

