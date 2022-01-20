Amidst optimism and hope of reviving the tourism sector, Botswana Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is showcasing its diverse culture, food, song, dance, safaris and the long-standing principles of sustainability.

Botswana is a promising destination for both business and leisure, and today boasts some of the worlds most pristine safari experiences, hotels, entertainment facilities and malls.

It is not by coincidence that Botswana hosts the worlds largest elephant population. The countrys high-value and low-volume tourism escapades are focused on minimising the negative environmental impacts.

At a press briefing to announce the Botswana Tourism Month till February 8 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Botswana presents a one-of-a-kind showcase promising to highlight the Southern African country as a globally competitive force in tourism with a rich natural resource base and investment potential.

Participating delegates included Botswanas Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Kereng, her Permanent Secretary Dr Oduetse Oldman Koboto alongside Botswana Tourism Organisations Acting Chief Executive Officer Tshoganetso Carl-Ponoesele.

Also present on the occasion were officials from Botswanas government entities and Botswanas finest tourist operators hoping to share the travel packages on offer and potential investment projects with investors and travellers seeking to learn about the countrys opportunities first-hand.

Speaking at the engagement, Kereng said: Botswana is known for its exclusive experiences, dramatic wildlife encounters, picturesque landscapes and off-grid vacations. The country boasts two Unesco World Heritage Sites - Tsodilo Hills with the rock art filled spiritual sites, and the Okavango Delta which is the deserts unexpected wetland wonder.

Botswana has also seen substantial growth in business and investment opportunities due to its stable political environment.

Furthermore, with the advent of Covid-19, the Government of Botswana together with tourism industry stakeholders developed Tourism Industry Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all tourist enterprises.

Through the use of these SoPs, the tourism industry has committed to protect their health and that of travellers to ensure their readiness to host the tourists.

Throughout the month, Botswana Tourism has lined-up a variety of executive and cultural activities to showcase the countrys vast offerings. With the Botswana tourism conference on January 18th, 2022, at the Address Dubai Mall, was a platform for dialogue between Botswana and its international trade partners and potential investors, especially those in the UAE and neighbouring GCC counties.

The conference gathered key stakeholders from across the Middle East and focused on travel and tourism as well as investment opportunities in Botswana. The conference officially launched Destination Botswana campaign attracting over seventy delegates amongst them being the Middle East investors and visitors.

Botswana Tourism Sundowner networking at end of the tourism conference showcased the culture, food, song and dance of Botswana to experience the feel of the loved country and its welcoming people.-- TradeArabia News Service