Zurich Middle East Life has announced the appointment of Walter Jopp as its new Chief Executive Officer, thus marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its presence and long term strategy in the Middle East region.

Jopp brings more than 26 years of global leadership experience across the insurance industry, having held senior roles in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

His appointment also marks a return to Zurich, where he previously served as CEO of Zurich International Life, Middle East from 2016 to 2021. During that tenure, he played a pivotal role in shaping Zurich’s regional strategy, deepening strategic partnerships, and driving sustainable growth.

Lauding the appointment, Walter Kiceleff, CEO, Zurich International Life Solutions, said: "We are delighted to welcome Walter Jopp back to Zurich. His deep understanding of the region, combined with his extensive global leadership experience, makes him exceptionally wellpositioned to guide the business into its next phase of growth. I look forward to supporting Walter Jopp as he transitions into his new role."

On his new role, Jopp said: "I am honoured to return to Zurich and to lead the Middle East Life business at such a pivotal time for the region. Zurich has a longstanding commitment to customers, partners, and regulators across the Middle East, and I look forward to building on this strong foundation."

Zurich is a leading global multi-line insurer founded more than 150 years ago, which has grown into a business serving more than 75 million customers in more than 200 countries and territories, while delivering industry-leading total shareholder returns.

"My focus will be on deepening our customer relationships, driving innovation, and supporting the development of a resilient and forward-looking insurance sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

