UAE’s ADGM-based digital assets hedge fund Triton Liquid has appointed a veteran investment banker as it seeks to attract institutional investors.

Peter Knez, who served as co-CIO for fixed income of BlackRock before leaving to embark on his own ventures, has joined Triton as an advisor and is set to become a board member of the Abu Dhabi-based venture.

Knez will focus on aligning Triton’s goals to become a leading asset manager in the digital asset space, and to help the hedge fund provide institutional-grade access to crypto exposure for institutional and accredited investors.

Triton launched in ADGM in April 2024 with $43 million in AUM, and has since grown it to $48.5 million.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com