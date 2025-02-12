Riyadh: The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) unveiled cash dividends valued at SAR 498.93 million, equivalent to 4% of its capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

SAB will disburse a dividend after Zakat of SAR 0.40 per share for 1.24 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the H2-24 dividends will be 20 February and 4 March 2025, respectively.

The Saudi lender logged net profits worth SAR 1.95 billion, higher by 11.07% than SAR 1.76 billion in 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

