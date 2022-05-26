Russia will extend a package of emergency support measures for the country's banks that was introduced to help weather a looming economic crisis, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

Alexander Danilov, director of the central bank's banking regulation and analytics department told a banking forum that "most" anti-crisis measures would be extended once they are set to expire at the end of June.

Danilov did not say which specific measures would be rolled over, but the central bank's emergency policies have included softening capital and forex requirements for lenders.

The central bank said on Wednesday that some Russian lenders would need additional capital and that the country's top 20 lenders would be assessed for their financial strength by the end of the month.

(Reporting by Reuters)



