Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez) recently tied up with Commercial Bank International (CBI), to enhance the business banking experience for Rakez clients.

This collaboration is designed to foster financial inclusion by streamlining access to a comprehensive range of financial services, making them easily accessible to all.

As part of the partnership, CBI will support Rakez clients through simplifying and expediting their business setup processes, including opening their corporate bank accounts.

Dedicated resources

CBI has also announced it is committing dedicated resources to ensure Rakez clients enjoy a seamless and highly efficient account-opening experience.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Rakez, said: "As always, we centre our efforts on elevating the customer journey for our clients. We aim to make everything quick and easy at every aspect, and adding CBI to our growing list of strategic partners is another leap towards this objective. We will surely be rolling out more initiatives for the benefit of our clients."

Rakez and CBI will be exploring additional areas of collaboration, including onboarding integrations, to further support the interests of their respective clients and enhance the overall business environment.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, the CEO of CBI, commented: "Our dedication to making each customer’s interaction seamless and efficient lies at the core of our mission, and we are looking forward to more fruitful initiatives that will further benefit our clients and that will contribute towards further developing a healthy business ecosystem.

