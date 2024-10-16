Lesha Bank signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Barwa Real Estate and its subsidiary Waseef at Cityscape Qatar 2024.



These MoUs are aimed at exploring potential collaboration opportunities between Lesha Bank and Barwa Real Estate in the investment domain.



Additionally, Lesha Bank will collaborate with Waseef to explore opportunities for providing high-quality services in managing and operating the assets within Lesha Bank’s real estate portfolio in Qatar.



Both entities will also work closely to identify opportunities for providing maintenance services for buildings, equipment, and facilities related to Lesha Bank’s real estate assets. This partnership aims to ensure a safe and healthy environment for customers and beneficiaries, aligning with their expectations and maintaining high levels of satisfaction.



Commenting on this special milestone, Lesha Bank CEO Mohammed Ismail al-Emadi stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Barwa Real Estate Group, a leading real estate development company in Qatar and the region. This partnership is set to bring substantial benefits to both firms and to the broader real estate market.



“It aligns with our commitment to offering a wide range of investment solutions within the real estate sector as we continue to strengthen our presence as a forward-thinking investment institution.”



Ahmed Mohammad al-Tayeb, Group CEO, Barwa Real Estate, added, “This marks a significant moment for both of our institutions. As we continue to position ourselves as a leading real estate company, recognised for strong values, excellence, and sustainable returns, these MoUs allow us to work collaboratively. “As partners we aim to explore opportunities for expanding our offerings while ensuring that we continue to deliver innovative products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of our respective clients that meets global standards.”

