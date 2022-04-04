Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) shared its expertise in banking and financial studies and best practices in refining banking professionals’ skills with a delegation of senior officials from several banking institutes in Nepal.

The delegation comprised of top banking executives from the Merchant (Investment) Banking of Nepal including the president of the Merchant Bankers' Association of Nepal (MBAN), led by Dhan Thapa, Asst. General Manager of National Banking Institute Ltd. (NBI).

Jamal Al Jasmi, General Manager of EIBFS; Noura Abbas, Director Programme Administration and Delivery Division at EIBFS; and other senior officials from the Institute received the visitors who were invited to attend a three-day training programme, entitled "Leadership Excellence in Venture Capital and Private Equity for Future Ready". They explored opportunities to benefit from the UAE’s mature banking sector experience and adopted ways to develop future-ready banking professionals.

During the sessions, the attendees were briefed about the latest UAE economic developments and ongoing initiatives launched to boost the country's competitiveness and attract investors, along with the up-to-date fintech and emerging technology investment opportunities, and received an overview of the EIBFS educational experience in equities, financial markets, funding instruments, business valuation and market metrics.

EIBFS managed throughout the years to carve a niche for itself in the region for providing best-in-class training methods in the banking and finance industry and being one of the largest training providers with 30,000 learners attending various programmes in 2021.

Commenting on the visit, Al Jassmi said, " This opportunity offered the Nepalese delegation an in-depth understanding of the advanced banking education at EIBFS that prepares the trainees to cope with the demands of the highly competitive finance industry in the UAE."

He added, "As a key player in advanced financial education and capacity-building, EIBFS is the right partner to assist the Nepalese banking professionals in expanding their training portfolio through the inclusion of technology-based courses. The visit has paved the way to strengthen existing ties between the UAE and Nepal in the field of banking and finance.

Dhan Thapa said, "Our visit has been extremely fruitful as EIBFS shared valuable and rich insights about banking education and best practices which will help us expand our understanding of the UAE’s banking and finance landscape and guide us through the process of shaping our future banking talents."

EIBFS’s 2022 annual training plan, titled ‘Ready For The Future’, features 370 courses and around 1000 programmes that focus on the areas of new future skills, responsible banking, sustainability and understanding the evolving nature of jobs and related skills and competencies in the financial sector.



