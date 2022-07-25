Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the UAE, is expanding the latest instalment of its pioneering Advanced Certificate of Excellence (ACE) programme across the GCC and into North Africa.

Mashreq ACE 3 is aimed at recent graduates, specialising in finance, accounting or business, who are keen to pursue a career in Corporate and Investment Banking. It offers exclusive access and coaching from global banking leaders and experts.

The strategic initiative identifies, develops, and fast tracks participants on an accelerated career trajectory and has, since its launch in 2019, seen a significant response from brilliant young, regional talent. Interestingly, 2 out of every 3 ACE graduates to date have been women.

Intensive programme

The latest edition of the intensive six-month programme is set to be rolled out across Mashreq in the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, with applications invited from nationals of each respective country. Graduates with one-year experience are also eligible to apply.

“For those who harbor dreams of a career in Corporate and Investment Banking, we can turn this dream into a reality, thanks to the learnings from leaders in the industry and Mashreq experts,” said Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq Bank.

“At Mashreq, we pride ourselves for being known in the region as the ‘Banking School’ and our focus on developing talent is second-to-none. We are committed to growing national talent and shaping the leaders of tomorrow. We believe that a strong foundation is the basis of a vibrant banking community.”

Developing skills

Unlike similar programmes that focus solely on traditional technicalities, Mashreq ACE also focuses on developing skills required to predict business and clients’ needs rather than reacting to them, create trends rather than being aware of them, and the acumen to harness data and embrace technology to provide clients with cutting edge solutions and unmatched banking experience.

The development programme directly serves Mashreq’s ongoing focus on attracting and developing best-in-class talent to, in-turn, deliver a world class banking experience to their Corporate and Investment Banking customers.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).