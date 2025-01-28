National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf country's largest lender, posted a net profit of 600.1 million dinars ($1.9 billion) in FY 2024, up 7% year-on-year (YoY) due to higher net interest income and lower provisions.

The net profit beat analysts’ mean estimate of KWD 554.14 million, according to LSEG data.

Net operating income stood at KWD 1.3 billion, up 7.2% year-on-year. Net interest was higher at KWD771.6 million.

Provision for credit losses was KWD86.4 million versus KWD103 million in the year ago period.

Total loans and advances increased by 6.4% YoY to KWD 23.7 billion

