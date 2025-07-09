Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced that some selected bank branches will extend their working hours until 5:00 PM, instead of 3:00 PM, starting Tuesday, July 8th, 2025, as per a statement.

The measure, effective during official working days from Sunday to Thursday, aims to improve access to banking services across the country.

The decision applies to specific branches based on their geographical distribution and at the discretion of each bank, according to the CBE.

The extension will remain in effect until further notice.

The statement also clarified operating hours for bank branches located within shopping centers, clubs, and hotels.

Branches inside malls will continue to serve customers from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, seven days a week, including weekends.

However, mall branches with direct street access will operate only during official working days until 5:00 PM.

Branches inside sports and social clubs will also maintain service from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM daily, including Fridays and Saturdays.

If these club branches have a door facing the street, they will operate until 5:00 PM from Sunday to Thursday.

Similarly, hotel-based branches will remain open every day of the week until 5:00 PM, offering full banking services, including currency exchange.