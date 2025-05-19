Arab Finance: Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKH) registered 45.12% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at $39.498 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus $71.976 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to $2.30 in Q1 2025 from $4.74 in Q1 2024, while the revenues edged down to $179.779 million from $180.284 million.

Regarding the standalone results, the net profits reached $3.381 million at the end of March 2025, an annual plunge from $27.542 million.

Non-consolidated EPS plunged to $0.09 from $2.10, while the total revenues shrank to $16.722 million from $17.443 million.

