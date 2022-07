Kingdom Holding Company (KHC), a global investment company, said that it has invested SR1.008 billion ($268.62 million) in M&G PLC, one of the largest insurance and asset management companies in Europe.

This investment is aligned with KHC’s investment strategy of investing in global market leaders and further diversifies KHC’s exposure in new and promising sectors.

