ABU DHABI - The gross value of interbank fund transfers through UAE Fund Transfer System (UAEFTS) reached to AED3.96 trillion in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 26.2 percent over the corresponding period in 2021, according to statistics released by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) today.

Statistics noted that March was the busiest month with dirham-denominated transfers standing at AED1.1 trillion, while February was the least active month with transfers at AED861.8 billion.