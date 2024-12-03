Egypt - The total financing granted by the capital market and non-banking financial entities stood at EGP 646.6 billion during the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

Stock issues accounted for EGP 365.4 billion, while securities other than shares reached EGP 23.6 billion.

Financial leasing contracts reached EGP 82.3 billion, with financing for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) amounting to EGP 67.8 billion.

Consumer finance totaled EGP 41.9 billion, factored securities amounted to EGP 47.9 billion, and mortgage finance stood at EGP 17.7 billion.

The report also highlighted that advertisements on movable assets in the movable guarantees register reached a value of EGP 2.82 trillion by the end of September 2024.

Financing balances for MSMEs totaled EGP 71.3 billion in the same period.

As for the insurance sector, total premiums collected from January to September 2024 amounted to EGP 69 billion.

Property and liability insurance premiums reached EGP 38 billion, while personal and capital formation insurance premiums totaled EGP 30.9 billion.

