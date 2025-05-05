Muscat: Orient Insurance, a part of Al-Futtaim Group and one of the leading insurance providers in the region, proudly announces the official opening of its new office in Al Khuwair, Muscat, strengthening its presence in the Sultanate of Oman.

The inauguration ceremony was held on April 15, 2025, and was graced by the esteemed Chief Guest Mr. Ahmed Bin Salem Bin Abdullah Al Harrasi, Director General of Markets Regulation and Development Sector, Financial Services Authority (FSA), Oman. He inaugurated the new premises alongside Mr. Omer Elamin, President of Orient Group, and Mr. Aqil Al Lawati, Country Head – Oman.

The event was marked by the presence of Orient’s senior leadership, including:

•Mr. Fadi Awni, Chief Marketing Officer

•Mr. Vamshidhar Vanama, Deputy CEO

•Mr. Wissam Khalifeh, Chief Health Officer

•Mr. Rohana Alagiyage, Chief Technical Officer

The leadership team’s participation underscored Orient’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and customer-centric insurance solutions in Oman.

“We are proud to open the doors to our new office in Al Khuwair,” said Mr. Omer Elamin. “This strategic expansion reaffirms our dedication to serving the growing needs of the Omani market with world-class insurance offerings, supported by strong partnerships and digital innovation.”

Orient Insurance extends its heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed dignitaries, industry stakeholders, and valued business partners who joined in commemorating this significant milestone.

With this new office, Orient Insurance is poised to further enhance accessibility, service excellence, and client engagement in Oman’s vibrant insurance landscape.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

