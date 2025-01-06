The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a value of EGP 8 billion through one trance on Monday, 6 January 2025.

The semi-annual offering will mature in three years on 7 January 2028, according to official data.

The CBE auctioned floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 1.50 billion, which holds a tenor of five years until 7 January 2030.

On 30 December 2024, the financial authority issued debt instruments at an aggregated value of EGP 6.50 billion over four tranches.

