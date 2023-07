Egypt - aiBANK, Egypt’s leading integrated retail, corporate, and Islamic banking solutions provider, has joined InstaPay, the pioneering instant payment network app. This partnership will allow aiBANK customers to transfer money instantly between bank accounts, transfer to bank cards, and digital wallets using their mobile phones.

“Offering instant payment services is a strategic move that is part and parcel of our vision to enhance our digital footprint and customer experience,” said Iman Badr, Senior Director, Consumer & Business Banking at aiBANK.

“Access to InstaPay App will offer our customers a new level of convenience and flexibility in managing their finances and making timely transactions. Our presence on the app also aligns with the bank’s commitment to contributing to the nationwide directives of promoting digital transformation and financial inclusion.”

InstaPay App is the first mobile application licensed by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) as a payment service provider via IPN. It allows individuals to make instant and secure electronic transfers using their mobile phones as part of Egypt’s financial inclusion and digital intermediation strategy.

Earlier, under aiBANK’s retail arm, the bank issued a three-year EGP certificate of deposit (CD) with an up to 18% annual return and a USD CD with an annual return of up to 5.30%. It also recently launched cash deposit and withdrawal services from bank accounts through Fawry POS across Egypt, in addition to savings plus account with a monthly return of up to 14%. Furthermore, the bank offers various types of cards, catering to different customer segments, supported by the latest technology in payment operations, and equipped with three-dimensional security systems for safe online shopping. Since May 2022, aiBANK has seen its ATM network grow by 45%, currently standing at 80 machines.

