Deutsche Bank said it is hiring Jamal Al Kishi to be CEO, Middle East & Africa, and vice chairman of Origination & Advisory, Middle East & Africa as the lender looks to hone its focus on the region.

As CEO, he will replace Kees Hoving, who will focus on his roles within the Corporate Bank in Middle East & Africa and as Chief Country Officer for UAE going forward. Al Kishi's appointment is subject to relevant regulatory approvals, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jamal Al Kishi returns to Deutsche Bank as Chief Executive Officer, Middle East & Africa

Al Kishi returns to Deutsche Bank after spending four years as CEO of Gulf International Bank BSC in Bahrain and brings to the role nearly 30 years of banking experience in the Middle East. He previously served as CEO for MEA at Deutsche Bank from 2016 to 2020.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com