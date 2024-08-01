Arab Finance: Credit Agricole Egypt (CIEB) recorded a 67.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest in the first half (H1) of 2024 to EGP 4.213 billion from EGP 2.513 billion, the bank stated.

Net interest income hit EGP 5.393 billion during the January-June period of 2024, up from EGP 3.244 billion in the same period a year ago.

The bank’s standalone net profits after tax soared to EGP 4.198 billion in H1 2024, compared to EGP 2.509 billion in H1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone net interest income hiked to EGP 5.376 billion from EGP 3.231 billion.

Launched in 1996 and listed on the EGX in 2006, Crédit Agricole has subsidiaries operating across Egypt, working on commercial and professional services, in addition to thrifts and mortgage finance.

