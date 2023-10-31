Citi has appointed Maria Ivanova, former Citi Country Officer (CCO) for Russia, as CCO for the UAE, to oversee all businesses and operations in the country.

Ivanova, who joined the bank in 1996, will also serve as senior executive officer for Citibank NA DIFC, Citibank NA ADGM and Citigroup Global Markets Limited, DIFC, Citi said in a statement today.

The bank said Ivanova will work closely with the UAE management team and with Shamsa Al-Falasi, CEO of Citibank, N.A. UAE Onshore Branch.

Ivanova has risen from the role of corporate banking relationship manager, worked in the bank’s trade finance and the global subsidiaries group, most recently working as chief operating officer in Citi Russia and then CCO for Russia.

The bank said she will work closely with its Middle East & Africa (MEA) leadership to develop and grow businesses operating in the UAE, serving the MEA region, which covers 29 markets.

Ebru Pakcan, Citi’s cluster and banking head, MEA said: “Maria has a strong track record of developing and implementing business strategy, consistent delivery of financial performance and a client-centric mindset.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com