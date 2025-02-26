The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has granted L2O BSC (c) a Financing Company licence to operate in Bahrain.

Abdulla Haji, Director of Licensing Directorate at CBB, said: “We are pleased to announce the issuance of a licence to a new financing company in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The issuance of this licence reflects CBB’s efforts in supporting development of the financial services sector while ensuring robust regulatory oversight, and its commitment to fostering a competitive financial ecosystem.”

The company aims to offer financing products that will assist customers in acquiring stable liquidity to ensure continuity of their personal or business needs, said a CBB statement.

