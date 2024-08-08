Beltone Holding, a rapidly growing financial institution, has officially obtained a small and medium enterprise (SME) finance licence from the Financial Regulatory Authority.

This significant milestone underscores Beltone’s commitment to serving the needs and growing demand of SMEs in Egypt and the region. The SME finance licence complements Beltone’s offerings as a fully-fledged Non-Banking Financial Institutions Platform.

Ashraf Abdel Fattah, CEO of Beltone SMEs, emphasizes: “We are dedicated to providing innovative and tailored financing solutions to meet the needs of SMEs, which are the backbone of our economy across diverse industries. By prioritizing client-centricity and innovation, we empower SMEs to thrive in today’s dynamic market conditions. Our aim is to serve as a catalyst for SME growth and development, equipping them with financial tools and resources to achieve their business objectives.”

Beltone SMEs, offers customized financing solutions for a wide range of products and services. Committed to client-centricity and innovation, Beltone SMEs empowers SMEs to thrive in today’s dynamic market. The company’s mission is to support SME growth and development by providing the necessary financial tools and resources to achieve their goals.

