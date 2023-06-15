Bajaj Allianz Life, a leading private life insurer, has announced the opening of its first representative office in Dubai, UAE.

The expansion of its presence in the region is in line with the company’s strategy to deliver on its Customer First promise to its NRI customers based in Dubai and the GCC region.

The Company’s representative office will enable any customer to walk-in and experience a seamless customer service journey. Customers with Bajaj Allianz Life’s products, ranging from protection, investments, savings, and retirement, will now find it easier, simpler and faster to resolve their queries and receive any relevant updates.

NRI customer base

With a sizeable NRI customer base in the GCC region the Company will focus on offering unhindered service with regards the customers policy as well as resolve queries related to fund values and more.

Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said: "GCC’s sizeable NRI community is of pivotal importance to us, and we are glad to have had the opportunity to be present here through our new office. The company is geared to offer customers’ a seamless experience and ensure their life goals journey remains on track. With our Customer First focus we bring here empowered teams, latest technologies and contextual innovations to ensure every engagement our NRI customers have with us is a delight. I’m confident that we will continuously invest in this proposition to ensure we remain the preferred life insurer of our NRI customers based here.

