Bahrain - Arcapita Group Holdings (Arcapita), a global alternative investment firm, has signed a $50 million asset-backed financing facility agreement with Khaleeji Bank.

Arcapita’s industrial real estate platforms in the GCC, the US, and the UK have experienced robust expansion, with the firm now managing approximately $1 billion in logistics assets across the GCC and $1.5bn in the US.

In private equity, recent strategic acquisitions, including DataFlow and NeoPay, with a combined value exceeding $550m, have further strengthened Arcapita’s position as a market leader in the business services sector.

Mohammed Chowdhury, chief financial officer at Arcapita, commented: “We are delighted to have entered into this facility agreement with Khaleeji Bank. This financing will support the execution of our investment strategies, particularly in the industrial real estate and business services, both of which have been key drivers of our success over the past few years.”

Ahmed Burashid, head of corporate banking and debt capital markets at Khaleeji Bank, added: “We are proud to announce the signing of this $50m financing facility with Arcapita, which shows Khaleeji’s innovative approach and proven track record of providing tailor-made financing solutions for its clients. In Bahrain, Khaleeji has established itself firmly as an industry leader and this transaction is further evidence of the bank’s market standing.”

