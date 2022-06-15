Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company has signed a 12-month financing agreement worth SAR 200 million with Al Rajhi Bank.

Guaranteed through promissory notes, the facility will be used for general working capital requirements, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Almunajem Foods logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 97.90 million, up 231.86% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 29.50 million.

