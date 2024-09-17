KUWAIT CITY: As the summer season comes to an end, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) was successful in its ability to enhance its customers’ banking experience once again. Throughout the season, customers had the ability to conveniently redeem their loyalty points and cashback rewards for various travel-related expenses, including flights and hotel accommodations, on the ABK mobile app. Additionally, customers had the opportunity to earn further ABK points and cashback on international transactions, enriching their travel budget.

Johair Marafi, General Manager of Retail Banking at ABK, stated, “We are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance our customers' comfort. We are proud to continuously offer new benefits that address our customers' banking and financial needs with ease and convenience. We reaffirm our ongoing commitment to expanding our solutions portfolio and staying aligned with the evolving landscape of the banking industry.”

Khalil AlQattan, Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer at ABK, emphasized the challenges travellers often face in managing their finances. He remarked, “We wanted to ensure that customers had seamless access to their funds during their travels. With our innovative ‘Call Me’ service, along with our chatbot ‘Ask Sanad,’ we were able to simplify customers’ activation of international payments.”

He added, “Customers were able to book their dream getaway at a more affordable rate what with their ability to earn loyalty points and cashback rewards. No matter the plan, our services are tailored to create a seamless and rewarding experience.”

The ABK mobile app features a user-friendly interface that allows customers to effortlessly redeem loyalty points and cashback rewards, easily update credit card limits, and connect with an ABK representative for assistance with international payment settings. This comprehensive approach guarantees smooth and secure financial transactions both in daily life and while traveling.

