UAE-based Azizi Developments has partnered with leading global technology company ABB for the supply of wiring accessories for residential and commercial units coming up within its flagship waterfront project, Riviera, in Dubai.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.

It features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.

As per the deal, ABB will supply Azizis premium, soon-to-be-completed residential and commercial developments in Riviera, MBR City, with switches and sockets.

CEO Farhad Azizi said: "ABB has a 130+ year history of innovation excellence. This partnership comes in light of our strategy to directly join forces with best-in-class providers and is sure to add immense value to our investors and end-users, who will benefit from added sustainable, advanced and sleek technology within their homes."

ABB is a Swiss-based, leading technology company that connects software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio to energise society and industries transformation to achieve a more productive and sustainable future.-TradeArabia News Service