PHOTO
UAE-based Azizi Developments has partnered with leading global technology company ABB for the supply of wiring accessories for residential and commercial units coming up within its flagship waterfront project, Riviera, in Dubai.
Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space.
It features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.
As per the deal, ABB will supply Azizis premium, soon-to-be-completed residential and commercial developments in Riviera, MBR City, with switches and sockets.
CEO Farhad Azizi said: "ABB has a 130+ year history of innovation excellence. This partnership comes in light of our strategy to directly join forces with best-in-class providers and is sure to add immense value to our investors and end-users, who will benefit from added sustainable, advanced and sleek technology within their homes."
ABB is a Swiss-based, leading technology company that connects software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio to energise society and industries transformation to achieve a more productive and sustainable future.-TradeArabia News Service
Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an as is and as available basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.