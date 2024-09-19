UAE: Wizz Air revealed plans to launch its first long-haul route connecting Abu Dhabi with Milan through the Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The one-way daily trip is set to commence on 2 June 2025. Meanwhile, the tickets are already available for purchase at a fare as low as AED 429, according to a press release.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “This announcement to operate the Airbus A321XLR to Zayed International Airport reaffirms our commitment to connecting cultures and continents.”

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, also commented: “We welcome Wizz Air’s announcement and the expansion of its network to Zayed International Airport.”

Jongma added: “The deployment of the Airbus A321XLR on this route is noteworthy, as it allows for longer direct flights on narrow-body aircraft and underscores our commitment to providing travellers with a diverse range of destinations and a seamless travel experience.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi was launched in January 2021 in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ). It has since operated over 11,000 flights to above 30 destinations, carrying more than 1.70 million passengers to and from Abu Dhabi

Source:Mubasher

