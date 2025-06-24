PHOTO
Budget carrier Wizz Air is cancelling flights to and from the United Arab Emirates until June 30, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority, the airline said in a media statement
