PHOTO
With strict targets looming, European aviation races to make green fuel
As one of the only ways to decarbonise aviation, investors and regulators are pushing airlines to up SAF usage
March 29, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.