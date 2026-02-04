DUBAI: Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, highlighted the scale and complexity of modern aircraft manufacturing and called for stronger global collaboration at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

In a session titled “How Do We Keep the World Connected?” and moderated by Richard Quest, anchor and business editor-at-large at CNN, the Airbus CEO spoke about the critical role of aviation in sustaining global connectivity amid supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and rising demand for air travel.

Faury said Airbus aircraft comprise around three million individual parts. “You have to ensure that every single one arrives on time and meets quality standards,” he said, explaining that even a single delay can halt production.

These challenges, he added, have been particularly acute over the past five to six years as the industry worked to recover from the pandemic in an increasingly complex global business environment.

During COVID-19, many aerospace companies were forced to sharply reduce production for up to two years, leading to the loss of skilled supply chain workers.

Rebuilding that expertise has taken time, Faury said, stressing that the industry remains heavily dependent on individual skills and experience.

“This is an industry that needs stability, yet a lot has been changing,” he said.

While 2023 and 2024 were especially difficult, Faury noted 2025 marked a turning point, with many long-standing issues beginning to be resolved.

Airbus is now ramping up production rapidly through 2025 and 2026, placing renewed pressure on its global supply chain. Strong customer demand, he noted, is “a good problem to have,” even as it creates delivery challenges.

The discussion also addressed global trade tensions, particularly past tariff disputes between the United States and Europe. Faury welcomed the decision by both sides to exclude aircraft from punitive measures, calling it a recognition of the deeply interconnected transatlantic aerospace ecosystem. Collaboration, he argued, remains essential to avoiding inflationary pressures and further delays.

Looking ahead, Faury spoke about future aircraft platforms, defence sector growth in Europe, and emerging competitors, including China. He concluded that the best way to remain resilient is continued investment in technology and innovation. “Staying ahead,” he said, “is how we keep the world connected.”

