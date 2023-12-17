Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, inaugurated four direct weekly flights between Mumbai and Doha.

The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara’s A321neo aircraft, commenced from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, at 18:45 Hours (IST) on December 15, 2023 and arrived at Hamad International Airport, Doha, at 20:30 Hours (local time zone).

With a consistent surge in demand for travel between India and the Middle East, Vistara has been focussing on expanding its presence in the region. The airline already offers direct connectivity to five destinations in the region, namely Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Dubai, Jeddah and Muscat.

Vinod Kannan, chief executive officer, Vistara, said: “Based on the remarkable response to Vistara’s Middle Eastern routes, we are confident that the launch of operations to Doha will further strengthen our footprint in the region. Doha – an essential commercial hub and home to a large Indian diaspora – is Vistara’s 50th destination and the sixth in the middle east. We are excited to bring the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia to Doha with direct connectivity from Mumbai. We firmly believe that Vistara’s widely appreciated product and globally awarded service make for just the right combination to cater to the market requirements and customers’ demand.”

Sujata Suri, senior vice-president, Finance and Procurement at Hamad International Airport, said: “We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Vistara, linking Doha to Mumbai — a strategic collaboration that reinforces Hamad International Airport’s commitment to expanding connectivity and offering passengers unparalleled travel experiences. As Doha becomes Vistara’s 50th destination, this collaboration signifies a shared commitment to excellence and marks a milestone of its own for Hamad International Airport, underlining our dedication to facilitating seamless and enriching journeys for travellers around the world.”

Vistara accepts all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards.

The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World’s Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named ‘16th Best Airline’ globally while also being recognised as the ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row,‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth consecutive year, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia’s Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.

