Britain's ⁠Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday proposed ‌capping Heathrow Airport's passenger charges at between 27.20 ​pounds and 30.50 pounds per passenger for ​the 2027-2031 regulatory ​period.

The CAA'S initial proposal aims to keep passenger prices "fair", while ⁠enabling infrastructure investment at Europe's busiest airport, the statement said.

However, Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye warned the cap "may force choices ​that ‌create trade-offs for ⁠service ⁠and delay delivery."

The airport, which expects to handle ​around 85 million passengers this ‌year, is pursuing ⁠a 33 billion pounds ($43.56 billion) plan to build a new runway as the government pushes ahead with one of Britain's most controversial infrastructure projects to drive growth.

The CAA will publish final proposals in November 2026 and make a ‌final decision in April 2027, with ⁠the new price control separate ​from ongoing work to support capacity expansion at Heathrow.

(Reporting by ​Raechel Thankam ‌Job and Ankita Bora ⁠in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Janane Venkatraman and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)