Dubai carrier Emirates has announced that it will increase the frequency of its services to and from London Gatwick airport with the addition of a third daily flight, effective July 27 until August 3.

This third daily flight will help serve high demand from customers travelling to and from London this summer. It will also provide additional seats to accommodate Emirates passengers affected by capacity adjustments on flights from London Heathrow, which will be made to help ease operational pressures at the airport.

Emirates’ customers impacted by capacity adjustments at London Heathrow will be contacted directly by the airline or their travel agent. The airline is working closely with its travel partners to re-accommodate any impacted bookings and ensure smooth onward flight connections for customers to reach their planned destination.

The additional daily flight to London Gatwick will be operated by a wide-body Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft offering seats in First, Business and Economy class.

In a statement, the airline thanked London Gatwick Airport for its support, along other partners on the ground who have been "working closely with the airline to secure sufficient ground handling resources to deal with the additional demand", and provide passengers with a smooth and reliable journey.

Emirates also said it would continue to operate its six daily flights to/from London Heathrow during this period, and its planned re-start of daily services to London Stansted would commence on August 1.

