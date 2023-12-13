DUBAI - The UAE today revealed the details of the General Policy for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, recently approved by the Cabinet.

Developed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) jointly with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other stakeholders from the government and private sector, the Policy is in line with the objectives of the updated UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and the National Energy and Water Demand Side Management Programme.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, outlined the role of the new Policy in decarbonising the aviation sector and transforming the UAE into a regional hub for low-carbon aviation fuel through developing the local Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) capacity to produce 700 million litres annually.

Minister Al Mazrouei said, "The new Policy includes a voluntary target of providing 1% of fuel supplied to national airlines at UAE airports using locally produced SAF by 2031. The Policy also drives technology and innovation in the aviation sector and develops a national regulatory framework for SAF through exploring potential policies to support the long-term economic operation of SAF facilities in the UAE, building local capacities to improve in-country value, and enhancing the governance maturity of the National SAF Programme."

He added that through setting clear standards for the production and use of SAF, the Policy is a transformative tool that will make the aviation sector more sustainable as part of a larger plan to reach net zero emissions and contribute to climate change mitigation efforts. The Policy will help form effective partnerships with the private sector to drive investment in sustainable fuel.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the Policy represents one of the possibilities that serve the UAE's vision in transitioning towards a more diverse and low-carbon economic model.

He added that it aligns with its international commitment to the 'Dubai Global Framework' for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, announced by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) with the participation of more than 90 countries and 30 relevant international organisations in the conclusion of the third conference on aviation and alternative fuels hosted by the UAE in November 2023.

Bin Touq continued, "The aviation sector contributes to more than 13% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and it is expected that this contribution will double by 170% over the next two decades. There are intensive governmental efforts, in partnership with the private sector, to ensure that this expected growth in the sector follows a low-carbon model. The transition to sustainable aviation fuel is a fundamental cornerstone in achieving this ambitious goal, creating new development opportunities, and enhancing the sustainability prospects of this vital sector."

For his part, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, "The Policy supports the objectives of ICAO in decarbonising the aviation industry. In addition, it will help drive the national economy and help safeguard the environment. It is a major step forward in reducing the aviation sector's contribution to climate change and enhancing our sustainable development. Biofuel is a much more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuel, as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution."

He noted that the General Policy for Sustainable Aviation Fuel is in line with MoEI's efforts to help meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate commitments.

In the same context, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), stated that the public Policy for sustainable aviation fuel represents a key element in the transition towards a low-carbon aviation sector. This aligns with national efforts on climate change and enhances our international commitments agreed upon in collaboration with the ICAO and within the 'Dubai Global Framework' for Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The framework outlines a goal to reduce carbon emissions from the global aviation sector by 5% by 2030.

Al Suwaidi added that this Policy complements and supports the UAE's efforts in this direction, creating a conducive environment to attract new investments and encouraging companies to expand clean energy production for aviation purposes.

He highlighted that the GCAA, in collaboration with all its partners in the government and private sectors, has taken extensive steps to enhance the infrastructure and legislative framework to embrace this anticipated shift towards sustainable and clean aviation fuel.

National companies in the aviation and energy sectors have also taken advanced steps on this path, establishing regional and international partnerships to research and expand the production of this fuel type.