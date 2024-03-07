DUBAI: Business France, the agency responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, facilitating international investment in France, has confirmed that the UAE market is huge and rich in opportunities for companies operating in the aviation sector. The country has a large number of commercial aircraft, and national airlines are actively increasing their fleet sizes and purchasing new aircraft.

Sandra Papet, Head of Industry & Cleantech Department for the UAE, Business France, Middle East, said in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the MRO Middle East 2024 exhibition and conference in Dubai: "There are 30 French companies operating in the aviation sector that have established offices in the Middle East, which indicates the importance and diversity of this market for French companies."

She pointed out that the 12th French participation in the event comes through a comprehensive pavilion with the participation of 22 companies working in the fields of maintenance, repair, spare parts, aircraft equipment, and aircraft cabin equipment.

She explained that some of the companies participating in the exhibition are either headquartered in the UAE or work with the region from their headquarters in France, and find in this event a platform to explore business opportunities in the UAE market and the region in general.

She noted that 2023 was a pivotal year in the cooperation between the UAE and France in the aviation sector, pointing to some major projects in the field in which French companies participate with contracts worth billions of dollars.

She pointed to the UAE-French cooperation in the field of transforming the aviation industry towards sustainability, especially at a time when France is investing 1.2 billion euros in more sustainable aviation with a lower carbon footprint by 2030.