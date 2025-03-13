The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has introduced the region's first national regulation for the certification of air navigation service providers for unmanned aircraft, known as CAR Airspace Part Uspace.

This regulation sets a comprehensive framework for organisations seeking to provide air navigation services for drones, ensuring they meet strict operational and safety requirements.

Designed with a holistic approach, the new regulation covers every critical aspect of certifying drone air navigation service provider, including contracting, training, quality assurance, safety, future planning, auditing, and certification. The goal is to seamlessly integrate drone operations into the existing aviation ecosystem, ensuring a cohesive, efficient, and safe airspace through licensed entities that provide specialised air navigation services for drones.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, emphasised the significance of this milestone, adding that, “this regulation is not just about compliance; it is a testament to our commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovation in aviation.”

"As drone operations are set to double in the near future, this proactive regulatory framework will serve as a model for seamless drone-commercial aviation integration, further cementing the UAE's position as a regional leader in the aviation industry," he added.

Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of Aviation Safety Affairs, emphasised that the regulation is key to safely integrating advanced drone technologies into UAE airspace. By setting clear certification standards, it ensures high safety and professionalism while supporting industry growth and strengthening the UAE's position as a regional leader in innovative aviation practices.

With the rapid evolution of drone technology, airspace demand for unmanned aircraft is increasing unprecedentedly. In the coming years, the number of drone operations across the UAE is expected to double, driven by technological advancements and a growing reliance on autonomous aerial systems.