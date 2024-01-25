Low-cost carrier Air Arabia is taking off for Athens with the launch of four weekly flights, as the Sharjah-based airline pushes ahead with its European expansion.

The direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with the Greece capital, with operations commencing from June 28.

Flight G9 684 will depart from Sharjah at 9am, landing at Athens International Airport at 1.05pm. The G9 685 flight will then depart from Athens aboard an A320 aircraft and arrive in Sharjah at 7.50pm.

The airline said in a statement that it aims to “facilitate increased accessibility for both business and leisure travellers.”

Air Arabia, which operates from multiple hubs across the UAE (Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al-Khaimah), along with several international ones, also announced last week that its Air Arabia Maroc hub will launch four new routes from a new base in Tetouan, starting on March 31. These new connections will fly to Barcelona, Malaga, Brussels, and Madrid.

The airline has a current fleet of 71 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, with an existing order for a total of 120 Airbus A320 aircraft.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

