Turkish Technic, one of the leading maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) companies worldwide, has signed an agreement with Air India Express, a subsidiary of Tata Group-owned Air India group, covering their Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 fleet.

The Turkish group said it has been a trusted solution partner for Air India Express, providing various maintenance solutions over many years.

This agreement further solidifies the mutual trust and collaboration between the two companies and reinforces Air India Express’s dedication to operational efficiency as Turkish Technic ensures uninterrupted, seamless operations for the carrier, it stated.

The deal covers the component support and solution needs of 190 Boeing 737-8 and 73710 aircraft, enabling Air India Express to benefit from its extensive component services such as component pooling, repair, overhaul, modification, and logistics services, said the Turkish group in a statement.

Leveraging its extensive global supply chain and technical expertise, Turkish Technic continues to enhance the operational efficiency and fleet reliability of Air India Express’s fleet, it added.

On the strategic deal, Mikail Akbulut, CEO and Board Member of Turkish Technic, said: "We are happy to further strengthen our partnership with Air India Express through a new agreement. The continuation of our cooperation is a testament to our reliability in component support, supply, and solution services."

"We are confident in our capabilities and global supply chain network to continue enhancing their operational efficiency. We thank Air India Express for choosing us as their trusted solution partner. We are excited to contribute to the elevation of Indian aviation," he added.

Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express said: "We are happy to have Turkish Technic as our partner for the component support and solution service for the B737-8 and B737-10 aircraft."

"The collaboration will further bolster our repairs and maintenance competencies for the airline’s rapidly growing B737 family of aircraft and enhance our reliability and availability of components for aircraft operations," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).