Turkish Airlines has signed a strategic growth agreement with Boeing, committing to add 75 wide-body Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 aircraft to its fleet between 2029 and 2034, comprising 50 firm and 25 option orders.

In terms of engine procurement, Turkish Airlines is continuing negotiations with manufacturers Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace.

Within the scope of this strategic acquisition, negotiations between Turkish Airlines and Boeing regarding the purchase of a total of 150 aircraft, consisting of 100 firm and 50 option orders for the 737-8/10 MAX models have been completed. Subject to the successful conclusion of ongoing discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International, orders for the 737-8/10 MAX aircraft will be placed.

This agreement stands as a strong indicator of both the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the United States, as well as the long-standing cooperation between Turkish Airlines and Boeing. It also underscores the airline’s determination to maintain industry leadership and enhance operational efficiency.

As part of its “Vision 2033” which underscores airline’s 100th anniversary, Turkish Airlines aims to expand its fleet beyond 800 aircraft, while increasing the proportion of next-generation aircraft to 90% by 2033 and to 100% by 2035. This will further strengthen operational efficiency while sustaining an average annual growth rate of 6%.

On this new order, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat stated: “This landmark agreement represents much more than a fleet growth. It is a reflection of our leadership in the industry as well as our dedication to innovation and operational excellence. The addition of these advanced Boeing aircraft to our fleet will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also become a significant element supporting Turkish Airlines’ 2033 Vision of expanding our fleet to 800 aircraft.

With this agreement, while advancing our close collaboration with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, we will continue to support the development of Türkiye’s aviation ecosystem. Moreover, by offering greater connectivity and more long-haul destinations, these aircraft will help attract more visitors to discover our country’s unique cultural heritage and natural beauty, thereby further strengthening Türkiye’s tourism sector. Turkish Airlines, with its unparalleled service approach and unrivalled flight network, will also continue to set the global benchmark in both efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope stated: “We are honored that Turkish Airlines has once again chosen the 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX to power its future growth. As a proud partner to Türkiye and the Turkish aviation industry for 80 years, we look forward to continuing our support of Turkish Airlines as they expand operations and deliver exceptional experiences to their passengers."

Turkish Airlines operates more than 200 Boeing aircraft, among them 787-9, 777, 737 MAX, Next-Generation 737 and 777 Freighters. With this agreement, the carrier will soon introduce the largest member of the 787 family, the 787-10. Addition of these new Dreamliners will reduce operating costs with their 25% fuel efficiency advantage while increasing both passenger and cargo capacity, thus supporting high-demand routes particularly across the United States, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

While the expansion of the 787 Dreamliner fleet will strengthen Turkish Airlines’ long-haul capabilities, the 737 MAX aircraft will enhance efficiency and flexibility on short- and medium-haul routes. At the same time, their advanced cargo capacity and operational versatility will further reinforce Istanbul’s role as a strategic hub for both passenger and cargo transport.

Turkish Airlines continues to lead the way in the aviation industry, consistently delivering unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences above the clouds to its guests. This acquisition reinforces the airline’s commitment to offering travellers the most comfortable travel options available.

