Turkish Airlines has used a special design adorned with leaves on its Airbus 321 type TC-JSU tail numbered aircraft which was used on its environmentalist fuel operation.

The airline operated its first flight with the new themed aircraft to Stockholm with TK1795 flight. In line with the effort to lead towards widespread use of environmentally friendly fuel, the flight which used biofuel during its operation was also undertaken with zero waste principle.

Apart from providing information on the sustainability actions with the Green Class concept of this first flight, the flag carrier also took new environmentally conscious actions for this flight. While kraft tissues, paper cups, wooden salt and pepper shakers were used on the flight, all passengers were served complimentary healthy green tea.

Another special measure was the nature-friendly pillow covers and blankets which were produced with 100 percent recycled certificated threads in order to save on water. FSC certified wooden toys were gifted for our child guests.

Turkish Airlines Chairman Prof Dr. Ahmet Bolat stated: “As the national flag carrier of our country, our aircraft with its new design is now in the skies to underline the importance of sustainability for us. With the biofuel expression on our aircraft, we wish to emphasize the significance of using sustainable aviation fuel as it is one of the biggest hurdles of aviation industry’s struggle against carbon emissions. Thus, we are supporting the biofuel manufacturing efforts and aim to increase our flights which use biofuel during their operations.”

Turkish Airlines will continue its efforts to lower its carbon emissions with new generation aircraft added to its already young fleet of 8,5 average age while planning to add new cities that are served with operations using biofuel on top of Stockholm, Oslo, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, Paris and London.

